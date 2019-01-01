Sharon Osbourne attempted suicide three times

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her ongoing battle with depression, admitting she's tried to commit suicide on three separate occasions.

The 66-year-old music manager, and wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, bravely spoke about her struggles during an episode of U.S. TV show The Talk, where she sits as a panellist, on Tuesday (30Apr19).

Sharon first attempted to make light of the situation, but then acknowledged: "I was joking about this but I shouldn’t - talking about my depression. And it’s like, you know saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!’”

The mother-of-three added to her co-hosts that while she wishes she could control her negative thoughts, it's easier said than done.

“But it’s like, I’m still here. I still do what I do and you struggle,” she continued. “I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

It's not the first time Sharon has spoken about her issues with depression. On The Talk in 2014, she revealed she has been taking medication for the mental health struggle for the past 16 years.

“Some days are better than others, and some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and just stay in that bed and not do a damn thing – except rot,” she said at the time.

In 2016, Sharon had a mental breakdown, which resulted in her family putting her in a facility for treatment and a five-week leave of absence from the daytime talk show.

When she returned to the programme after her rehab stint, she recalled of the breakdown: "I woke up in Cedars-Sinai Hospital and for probably three days I knew nothing. I couldn’t think, I couldn’t talk, I could do nothing. My brain just shut down on me.

“I was doing too much of everything. My brain just totally fused and I just couldn’t cope with anything. My family put me into a facility and in this facility, the diagnose you, there’s therapists, psychiatrists and you do a lot of group therapy. And I found for me that the group therapy was the best thing that I could do because there were several people suffering with what I was suffering."