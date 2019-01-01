Chris Brown reunites with model Indya Marie - report

R&B star Chris Brown has reportedly rekindled his romance with model Indya Marie, four years after they were last linked.

The Loyal hitmaker reportedly dated Marie back in 2015, shortly after he parted ways with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, and it appears they are very much a couple once again after they were spotted hanging out together on the set of Brown's new music video.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the singer recently reconnected with Marie, 25, as they filmed the promo for Type a Way with Brown's collaborator, Eric Bellinger.

"(Brown and Marie) were holding hands and laughing on set," a source says, "but they were also spotted at Chris' after-party, coupled up, looking very much an item."

Over the weekend (26-28Apr19), Marie shared a photo of herself modelling a black and yellow varsity jacket from Brown's Black Pyramid clothing line, and the 29 year old was quick to repost the image on his Instagram page, as he gushed about his rumoured girlfriend.

"When you are beautiful and dope you get da (sic) limited edition 'INDIGO' LETTERMAN (varsity jacket)!" he captioned the shot, adding a red heart emoji.

Marie responded to the sweet message in the comments section, appearing to reveal her nickname for her new beau: "Aww thank yaa bighead (sic)," she replied, alongside her own heart emoji.

Brown, who shares daughter Royalty with former lover Nia Guzman, was previously romantically linked to Indonesian pop singer Agnez Mo after cosying up to her in the recording studio in late 2017, while he also dated Rihanna until he brutally assaulted her back in 2009. They briefly reconciled at the end of 2015.