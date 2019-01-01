Halsey gifts BTS friendship bracelets

Singer Halsey has cemented her bond with pop collaborators BTS by gifting the boyband with diamond friendship bracelets.

The Without Me hitmaker is set to team up with the South Korean superstars to perform their record-breaking Boy With Luv song live for the first time at Wednesday's (01May19) Billboard Music Awards, and in the lead up to the big gig, Halsey decided to give a special present to the seven-piece group.

She showed off the gift in a post on her Instagram Story timeline on Monday night, giving fans a glimpse of the slim, sparkling piece of jewellery, which she modelled on her wrist.

"finally got to give these to everyone," she captioned the clip, which also featured the Korean word for "friendship".

Halsey didn't reveal the identities of the lucky recipients, but shortly afterwards, one of the BTS stars shared his gratitude to Halsey via Twitter by posting footage of the bracelet around his wrist.

"Thanks!!!" @halsey," he wrote beside the video.

It's the latest act of generosity Halsey has shared online - on Easter Sunday (21Apr19), she sent her friends on a wild Easter egg hunt by stuffing bundles of cash into the toy containers and hiding them around her backyard.

BTS and Halsey will join fellow performers Ariana Grande, Ciara, Khalid, and presenter Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, where Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie will open the ceremony with their new hit ME!.