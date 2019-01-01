Seth Rogen was once 'knocked aside' by Beyonce's security guard

Seth Rogen was once hit in the chest by a security guard when he attempted to approach Beyonce.

The Knocked Up actor made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (29Apr19), and during the chat, host Stephen asked his guest if he had ever met the superstar on the set of Disney's upcoming The Lion King remake, in which he voices Pumbaa and she takes on the part of Nala.

However, Seth confirmed that he never had the chance to work with Beyonce, and in fact, the one time he tried to talk to her at a Grammy Awards ceremony over a decade ago, he was swiftly dispatched by her bodyguard.

"I was backstage at the Grammys and I was nervous, I was drinking as I tended to do at the time, and I had a drink and I saw Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow kind of floating towards me," he recalled. "And I tried to go over to say hi and an arm hit me in the chest like a baseball bat - it was her security who just like knocked me aside with such force that I spilt my drink all over myself. And then I had to present (rapper Eminem to the stage), and so when I present, I'm standing funny, because I spilt a drink all over myself. But with all due respect, if I saw me approaching Beyonce, I would swat myself aside with blatant disregard."

Elsewhere in the interview, Seth promoted his new movie Long Shot, in which he appears opposite Charlize Theron, and his new Canadian cannabis company Houseplant.

Accordingly, Stephen asked about his enjoyment of "the occasional marijuana cigarette," and Seth explained that he's pretty much high all the time.

"I smoke weed all day, every day of my life," the 37-year-old admitted. "For the last 20 years, exclusively... There's a 100 per cent (chance that I'm high in all my movies)."