Taylor Swift: 'There's no happily ever after'

Taylor Swift has recently learned to accept that there's no such thing as a "happily ever after".

The 29-year-old singer has made her music comeback with new track ME!, which features Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie, and includes empowering lyrics such as "you can't spell awesome without me".

Speaking about the inspiration for the new tune during an interview on the Zach Sang Show, Taylor admitted that it took her some time to figure out that feeling happy is often a temporary status.

“I think when we talk about being happy or loving yourself those are all things that we feel sometimes and maybe this song is a glimpse of that moment when we do feel like that,” she said. "When we’re having the best day, the sun is shining, it’s going to be an okay day, everything’s going to be good, I’m alright with myself.

“But I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no ‘happily ever after’ where we’re just happy forever. Happiness is always going to be a struggle and a challenge we have to try and meet. Self-worth is always going to be something that it’s a process of trying to get there. That’s not naturally how we’re going to feel all the time.”

Taylor had been releasing albums every two years before 2017's Reputation - which came three years after she dropped record 1989 in 2014.

And referring to the gap between the two offerings, the Shake It Off star revealed that she wanted to ensure her new album was "fresh".

“There have been times where I needed to take years off because I just felt exhausted, or I felt like, really low or really bad,” she mused. "You never really have the same process making an album. Right now, thankfully, I feel really energised which I’m feeling really grateful for. It’s not something that I take for granted - that I feel this energised and this excited about this new music - because now I know that’s not always how you feel. Sometimes you can just feel really scared of everything, and so I’m very, very conscious of how I do feel about this new music and how there’s such excitement surrounding it."