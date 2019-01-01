Pink felt 'broken' after teenage miscarriage

Pink hated her body for years after suffering a miscarriage when she was 17.

The pop star first opened up about her teenage life low during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show almost a decade ago, and now she's telling USA Today one of the songs on her new album, Hurts 2B Human, recalls the way she felt after her motherhood dreams fell apart.

Pink, who is now mum to two kids - Willow and Jameson, has said she felt her body was "broken" for years, and she has suffered other miscarriages since her first.

"The reason I said that is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," she says. "And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do.

"I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t. I've always written that way... I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out."

The Trouble singer admits therapy sessions have helped her come to terms with her miscarriages: "What I love about therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are," she explains.

"Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with. I think the reason I can go to such uncomfortable places and be so honest is because I have a really healthy sense of humour. I'm extremely self-deprecating, and when s**t goes bad - which in any life is inevitable - you've just got to find the funny. It's because I can laugh that I can cry so hard."