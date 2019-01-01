Madonna planning groundbreaking VR Billboard Music Awards show

Madonna is reportedly planning to utilise virtual reality and hologram technology for her performance at Wednesday's (01May19) Billboard Music Awards.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the Vogue hitmaker will immerse herself in a computer-generated virtual reality world during her six-and-a-half-minute gig.

Sources tell the publication that fans at the venue and viewers watching at home will be wowed by holographic images and green screen visuals during her stage show, as well as real dancers.

"It's one of the most ambitious performances ever attempted on live TV, and obviously a lot could go wrong," the insider revealed. "It will require perfect timing and positioning to make sure that she interacts properly with the computer-generated visuals, otherwise it won't work at all. She wants to make sure her performance is the big talking point of the night and nothing short of brilliant."

The 60-year-old is also reportedly trying to avoid a mishap like her embarrassing stage fall at the 2015 BRIT Awards by throwing herself into an extensive rehearsal schedule at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the ceremony will be held.

Madonna will also use the gig to promote her comeback single Medellin, a collaboration with Colombian star Maluma, who will join her at the Billboard Music Awards.

Also performing at the bash will be Taylor Swift. She will reportedly kick off proceedings with her new track ME! with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

Cardi B is the most nominated act going into Wednesday's ceremony, with an incredible 21 nods - one short of the all-time record shared by Drake and The Chainsmokers.