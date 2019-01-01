NEWS Pink set for third UK Number 1 album with 'Hurts 2B Human' Newsdesk Share with :







Pink leads this week's Official Chart Update with Hurts 2B Human.



The Pennsylvanian pop singer's eighth studio album is set to become her third UK Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart following 2008's Funhouse and 2017's Beautiful Trauma.



Hurts 2B Human has the most CD and digital sales so far this week, 12,000 combined sales ahead of its nearest competition The Balance, the third studio effort from Welsh indie/rock group Catfish and the Bottlemen, and the weekend's best-seller on vinyl.



Marina is on track for her third Top 5 album with Love + Fear at 3, with Bear Den's eyeing their highest chart placement to date with So That You Might Hear Me at 5.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, The Cranberries could claim their best Official Chart placing for 22 years as In The End - the group's final studio record featuring posthumous vocals from Dolores O'Riordan - occupies Number 6. Canadian actor, director and country musician Kiefer Sutherland is also pursuing a Top 10 slot, ranking at Number 8 on the midweek sales flash with Reckless & Me.



The self-titled debut from Peter Doherty & Puta Medres, the new project from The Libertines' co-frontman Pete Doherty sits at 11, while Aldous Harding could collect her first UK Top 40 album with Designer at 14.



The Specials' Number 1 album Encore is heading back to the Top 40 following a performance on The Graham Norton Show (21), ahead of new entries Crash Talk from Schoolboy Q (22), Rodriogo Y Gabriela's Mettavolution (25), and You Can't Steal My Joy by Ezra Collective (32).



Finally, Australian group King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are hooked at Number 39 with Fishing For Fishies, and Marvin Gaye's lost album You're The Man bows at Number 40.