Jennifer Lopez visits TV renovator idol Joanna Gaines in Texas

Jennifer Lopez's dreams came true when she met up with TV renovator idol Joanna Gaines at her home in Waco, Texas, over the weekend (27-28Apr19).

The singer and actress made the trip to Texas alongside fiance Alex Rodriguez, with the pair paying a visit to Fixer Upper hosts Joanna and husband Chip.

Alex shared a picture of the quartet on Instagram, writing: "ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas. #CapitalGaines @joannagaines @chipgaines."

In the snap, Jennifer was seen showing off her washboard abs in a pale blue polo neck crop top and paperbag trousers in a matching hue, while Alex, Chip and Joanna are all dressed more casually in jeans and tops.

Jennifer previously opened up about her love of Fixer Upper and the programme's hosts during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when she admitted Alex had set up a virtual meeting between her and Joanna as a Valentine's Day surprise after they purchased a $6.6 million (£5 million) Malibu, California home together.

"He goes, 'I want you to do this meeting with this architect for the house', and I was like, 'OK, great'," Jennifer recalled. "And he opens up the FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like, 'Ah, oh, are you kidding me? Hi!' I totally fan girled out and she was like, 'Hi', just like she is on the show'. And I'm looking at him and I'm like, 'Ah, you listened to me. I love you - you're so amazing!'"

Gushing about her husband-to-be, Jennifer added: "It really blew me away. That to me is more romantic... that he was trying to get her on the phone. That was an awesome moment for us."