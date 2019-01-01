Celine Dion labels Oscars performance ‘defining moment’ of her career

Celine Dion has pinpointed her performance at the 1998 Academy Awards as the “defining moment” of her career.

The Canadian singer rose to fame around the world with her English-language albums Falling into You and Let’s Talk About Love in the mid-1990s, with her hits including the likes of The Power of Love, Think Twice, and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now. However, Celine has now shared that it was the release of My Heart Will Go On, which she recorded for the Titanic movie soundtrack, and her rendition of the song at the 1998 Oscars ceremony, which really spurred her to superstardom.

“I think performing My Heart Will Go On at the Academy Awards was a defining moment for me,” she said in an interview which accompanied the announcement that she is the new global brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. “I was already in love with music and passionate about my career, but everything really skyrocketed after that song debuted.”

Celine remains one of the best-selling singers of all time, and once her Las Vegas residency shows wrap up in June (19), she is set to release a new album and embark on a world tour.

And while the mother-of-three has enjoyed huge success over the years, she is adamant that she rarely reflects on the past and instead focuses on her future goals.

“I feel so good now that I don’t even want to think about my twenties or thirties, when I was still discovering myself. For the last couple of years, I have grown in a very strong and happy way through my passions, my work, friendship, motherhood. I am now embracing myself and feel free to do what I want, where I want, when I want. I am thankful to keep going, I’ve never felt so beautiful, strong, and I feel that the best is yet to come. Today is the beginning of the rest of my life and I don’t want to go back in time, I am going forward,” the 51-year-old smiled.

Celine’s Courage World Tour is set to begin in Quebec City on 18 September, while her new album will be released later in November.