Beverley Craven ready to hit the road again after beating cancer for a second time

Singer Beverley Craven is heading back out on tour after winning her cancer battle.

The Promise Me singer was forced to postpone her Woman to Woman dates with Julia Fordham and Judie Tzuke after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time last year (18).

Craven underwent a double mastectomy and lymph node surgery in a bid to tackle the disease and then chemotherapy treatment, which began in December (18). Although the health battle forced her off the road in early 2019, in a new email post to fans, Fordham has revealed her pal has completed chemotherapy and has been given "the all clear".

"Thank You to everyone who has sent their well wishes, love and support," Julia writes. "She is so excited to get back on the road... and perform for you all."

The trio will return to the road for dates in the U.K., beginning on 2 June - the day after the updated version of Craven's autobiography, Truth Be Told... is released.

Beverley previously praised her tourmates for their support and insisting that her health should come before their 2019 tour dates.

"I am hugely grateful to be surrounded by such kind and considerate human beings," she wrote in a statement. "The girls and I are more determined than ever to make our Woman to Woman tour especially memorable for everyone. It's at times like this that you recognise the important things in life... doing what we all love for the people who love what we do!"

The trio was set to hit the road together last month (Mar19).

A spokesman adds, "After the amazing success of last year's tour, the girls have decided to perform together again. This will be the FINAL tour and we urge anybody wanting to see the ladies perform as a trio, should do so now, as there won't be a further opportunity (sic)."

The new dates also coincide with the release of Magic, Fordham's new album of tunes written for and dedicated to her daughter Marley.