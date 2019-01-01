NEWS Lenny Kravitz keen to take on more charity work Newsdesk Share with :







Lenny Kravitz is looking to extend the charity work he does in the Bahamas to around the world.



For half of the year, the American rocker, whose family hails from the Bahamas, has swapped his hectic showbiz existence for island life in the Caribbean country, and has even been tapped by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation to be the face of its latest campaign.



Talking to Luxury London about future projects he’d like to start working on, Lenny admitted charity is his main focus.



“I’d like to help out communities that need it more. In the Bahamas, we’ve done some fantastic work. I want to extend that work around the world,” he shared.



Currently, the 54-year-old holds a yearly free dental clinic with Dr. Jonathan Levine on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, where he is based. It’s a partnership between Lenny’s Let Love Rule Foundation and Dr. Levine’s GLO Good Foundation.



The Fly Away singer hasn’t turned his back on music though, and still tours the world, with his next gig taking place in Slovenia on Saturday (27Apr19).



However, when it comes to recording fresh music, he does it from the comfort of his adopted new home country.



“I feel like my most authentic self in the Bahamas. Everything makes sense there,” he smiled. “It’s where my family is from, and it’s the place I’ve called home for a while now. There’s a connection to my roots and there’s a community I’m a part of. I can be me.”