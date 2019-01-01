Azealia Banks finally served with court papers over credit card debt

Rapper and singer Azealia Banks has finally been served with lawsuit documents over her massive credit card debt.

The 212 hitmaker was officially handed the papers by a New York City process server outside her New York apartment building on 5 April (19), according to court filings obtained by The Blast. The documents suggest she was picking up a parcel delivery and gave her name to the driver, allowing the server to swoop in.

It took City National Bank officials over a year and a half to serve Banks after they alleged she had failed to pay off $137,000 (£106,000) in credit card debt. The bank bosses accused the singer of opening up two credit card accounts with them and then ceasing payments on the debt in 2016.

The bank officials even had to ask lawmakers for an extension to give them time to locate the rap star.

Her new legal feud with the City National Bank emerges amid a string of high-profile dramas that have taken place in Azealia's life since 2018. Banks has been at the centre of multiple feuds on Twitter with the likes of Troye Sivan and Grimes, and she infamously stormed off a flight after a clash with Aer Lingus staff in January.

She could also find herself in court with Grimes and her billionaire ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, who is facing a battle over an infamous August (18) tweet, in which the Tesla co-founder and CEO wrote he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," sparking fraud accusations from officials at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lawyers battling Musk, who was dating Grimes at the time Azealia was on his property working on music with the Canadian singer, were given the OK to serve subpoenas to Banks and Grimes in a bid to testify in the case and preserve documents, such as Twitter and Instagram messages, for potential evidence against the business tycoon.