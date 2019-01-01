Rohan Marley to become a father of eight

Bob Marley's son Rohan is adding to his brood - he and his model wife Barbara Fialho are expecting their first child together.

The couple wed last month (Mar19) in the bride's native Brazil after a whirlwind romance, and now Rohan and Barbara have revealed they have another reason to celebrate.

The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret beauty recently went public with the baby news in a post on Instagram, uploading a video in which she sings to her unborn child while cradling her growing baby bump. She is joined in the footage by a group of fellow female singers.

In the accompanying caption, Barbara announced the tot is a girl, and shared the name her and her husband have chosen for her.

"My first gift for my daughter Maria Fialho Marley," she captioned the clip. "May God make you always happy."

Marley, 46, reposted the video on his social media page, on which his new wife commented, "I love you so much my king! Thank you for making me a mother... You have my entire heart."

The child will be Fialho's first, but Marley, 46, has plenty of experience as a parent - he is already a father-of-seven.

The former college athlete-turned-entrepreneur has five children with his ex-girlfriend Lauryn Hill, who he dated from 1996 to 2009, while is also dad to two kids from his first marriage to Geraldine Khawly, including American footballer Nico Marley.

Before he began dating Fialho, who was previously linked to Lenny Kravitz, Marley was briefly engaged to another Brazilian model, Isabeli Fontana. They split in early 2013.