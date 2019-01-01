Taylor Swift to open Billboard Music Awards with new single

Taylor Swift will open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with the premiere performance of her new single ME!

The pop star debuted the song and its colourful accompanying video, which both feature Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendan Urie, overnight, and now it has been revealed the two pals will hit the stage together at the awards ceremony next week (01May19).

"@taylorswift13 will open the #BBMAs with the worldwide premiere performance of 'ME!' featuring Brendon Urie of @PanicAtTheDisco," a post on the Billboard Awards Twitter account reads.

Swift and Urie are joining previously announced 2019 awards show performers BTS and Halsey, Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, and Urie's band Panic! at the Disco at the MGM Grand Garden Arena prizegiving in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

Swift is up for two awards this year - Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist.

The singer prepared for her big release day by taking ABC cameras on a tour of her adopted Nashville, Tennessee, showing off her former high school, where she met her best friend Abigail, the fabled Bluebird Cafe, where she landed her first record deal, and her permanent songwriting exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

During the trip, which aired on Good Morning America on Friday (26Apr19), Taylor revealed she forced her parents to take her to Nashville for spring break when she was 11, so she could live out her dream of becoming a country singer/songwriter.

One of the places she drove past was Curb Records, the place she hit first after learning Leann Rimes was signed to the label. She eventually sealed a recording deal with Sony ATV Publishing three years later.