Stormzy taking advice from Ed Sheeran and Adele ahead of Glastonbury set

Stormzy has tapped up his popstar pals Ed Sheeran and Adele for advice ahead of his headline performance at Glastonbury.

The Shut Up hitmaker tops the bill on the famous Pyramid stage at the British music event on Friday 28 June (19).

With just over two months to go until he plays his biggest ever gig, the 25-year-old, real name Michael Owuo Jr., revealed that he's been getting tips from friends who've recently headlined the famous festival.

"This is a real name-drop, I have spoken to Ed about it, Chris Martin, and Adele, right," he said in an interview with U.K. radio station KISS FM.

"I think that's a massive blessing, even to mention those people and these are my friends now and they're all of course former Glastonbury headliners. So yeah, they've given me the tips and the powers."

Stormzy performed with Ed at the Brit Awards in 2017, and is close to fellow Londoner Adele, having serenaded her at her birthday party last year.

The grime superstar promised fans they'll get to see an epic set at Glastonbury, one that will top his triumphant performance on the festival's Other Stage in 2017

He added: "I've been given this opportunity and this stage where it's time to prove myself again. The Glasto stage is the world stage. That is the biggest festival in the world. This is the biggest stage of my career. But also about me saying 'I'm Stormzy, I do this, I'm the Glastonbury headline. I'll give you a flipping headline show'."

The rapper also dropped new music on Friday (26Apr19), debuting his single Vossi Bop and its video, which features a cameo from Idris Elba, who is mentioned in the track's lyrics.