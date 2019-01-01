Taylor Swift's new single is all about ME!

Taylor Swift has recruited Panic! At the Disco star Brendon Urie for her new single ME!

The Look What You Made Me Do singer announced the news about her latest single on Thursday night (25Apr19), hours before its release, as part of an interview with TV newswoman Robin Roberts in Nashville, Tennessee.

The song and its music video were released at midnight on Friday.

"ME! is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," Taylor said. "I think that, with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves."

The catchy tune features empowering lyrics such as, "I'm the only one of me, you're the only one of you" and "You can't spell awesome without me".

For the video, which Taylor directed alongside Dave Meyers, she and Brendon star as a French couple arguing about their "children" - Taylor's real-life cats - before the singer leaves following the row and breaks into song about why she should be accepted for who she is.

The colourful video features a variety of themes and looks for both Taylor and Brendon, with fans quick to point out the clear Mary Poppins inspiration and the snake at the beginning - a recurring motif during her Reputation album era - turning into butterflies

Following the release of the track and video, Brendon took to Instagram to praise his collaborator, writing alongside a picture of the pair together: "Wait. This really happened?! Like for real?!?! Well I can’t begin to describe how incredible it has been to work on this song and video. So I will simply say: Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful story. So much f**kin love and respect. #ME!”

Taylor shared the same snap on her Instagram too, writing: "ME! Out now! Made this song with @BrendonUrie and @iamJoelLittle. @Davemeyers and I co-directed the video. And everyone knows you can’t spell awesome without DAVEBRENDONJOEL. Oh wait..."

The big announcement about ME! ended weeks of speculation after Taylor began a countdown clock set to Friday’s date on 13 April.

Many fans now believe the announcement of Taylor's seventh studio album is imminent.