NEWS Britney Spears released from mental health facility Newsdesk







Britney Spears has reportedly returned to her Los Angeles home after completing her stay at a mental health treatment facility.



The Toxic hitmaker checked out of the undisclosed medical centre on Thursday afternoon (25Apr19) and was picked up by her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who accompanied the singer to her Thousand Oaks property, according to The Blast.



Britney decided to seek professional treatment earlier this month (Apr19) after reportedly struggling to deal with the stress of her father Jamie Spears' recent health crisis, following his hospitalisation and various surgeries for a ruptured colon.



Sources claimed the pop superstar voluntarily signed up for a 30-day stay at a wellness clinic, but rumours suggesting the 37 year old was being held there against her will recently emerged, prompting some devotees to stage a "Free Britney" protest in Los Angeles on Monday.



The demonstration forced Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to speak out against the unfounded claims, and Britney herself shot down the allegations on Tuesday in a video message she shared with fans via Instagram



"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who have been concerned about me," she said. "All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry I will be back very soon."



Reports suggest the mother-of-two has been working with doctors to adjust her mental health medication as her previous prescription drugs had lost their effectiveness.



She has been on medication since her highly-publicised breakdown over a decade ago, when her dad was appointed a co-conservator of her personal and professional affairs - a role he still holds.