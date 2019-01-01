Selena Gomez looks happy and healthy as she returns to the red carpet for 2019 WE Day

Selena Gomez made her return to the red carpet on Thursday (25Apr19), after taking time out to focus on her mental health, as she attended the 2019 WE Day festivities in Los Angeles.

The longtime WE Day supporter and former host looked happy and healthy as she arrived at the event, which saluted young community leaders and volunteers.

Gomez joined Sarah Michelle Gellar, Naomi Campbell, Nina Dobrev, Chance The Rapper, Meghan Trainor, and Joe Jonas among the stars who spoke at the afternoon gig, which was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, while Trainor also performed at the packed Forum.

Heading to the 2019 WE Day, Selena admitted the annual event, which encourages youngsters to give of their time and help others in need, never fails to leave her feeling "inspired and hopeful".

"The youth have an incredible positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world," she said in a statement. "I’m so proud to celebrate young people's year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow."

Natalie Portman also took to the stage and told the future leaders, "Tonight, we’re working together to make an impact, but what exactly does that mean? For me, it means finding the courage inside yourself, to call out injustice wherever you see it and practice empathy throughout your day, everyday.

"I want to make an impact by helping empower women and girls. Yes many of you are doing the same. It’s why I travelled to Kenya to support girls’ education with WE and it’s why I advocate for women’s rights in the workplace with Time’s Up. Because when you invest in women and girls, it transforms communities."

The 2019 WE Day was Gomez's first public event since she stepped back from the spotlight to seek out the help she needed to combat depression and anxiety last year.