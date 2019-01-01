Taylor Swift surprises fans at wall mural unveiling

Taylor Swift stunned fans in her adopted Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday (25Apr19) by making a surprise appearance at a wall mural she commissioned to tie in with a new music announcement.

The Love Story singer will make the big reveal on Friday, but she pre-empted the announcement by checking out a giant butterfly wall painting created by artist Kelsey Montague in The Gulch neighbourhood.

Sporting a Rococo Sand skirt and crop-top, embroidered with sequin butterflies, and pink dip-dyed hair, Swift posed for fans before posting a selfie on Instagram and cooing, "So... @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills.

"Next clue: I'll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville."

Robin Roberts is one of the hosts of American breakfast show Good Morning America, who is in Nashville for Thursday night's National Football League Draft.

Minutes before she arrived on site, Swift took to Instagram Stories and told fans she was on her way: "We've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville," she explained. "We put clues about the song and new music in the mural."

Meanwhile, artist Montague was just as stunned as the fans, as she had no idea Taylor had commissioned the mural - until the singer stepped out of a car at the unveiling.

"I had no idea this was all happening today," she said Montague. "(Network spokesmen at) ABC (told me they) actually commissioned the mural for the NFL Draft. I came out working on a piece just for them, and they told me they wanted rainbows, cats, stars and hearts in it. It just all came together last minute."

Taylor has been a fan of the artist's work for a long time.

Fans expect tomorrow's big announcement to be about a new album - Swift's first as an artist for Universal Music Group's Republic Records.

Her longtime deal with Big Machine Label Group - her first record deal - ended with the release of her last album, Reputation. She signed to UMG in November (18).