Jonas Brothers' new album features love letters to Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra

Nick and Joe Jonas are using their new Jonas Brothers album to send musical love letters to their significant others, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

The siblings, along with older brother Kevin, officially mounted their chart comeback in March (19), when they released Sucker, their first single in six years.

They have since also dropped the track Cool, and recently announced their new album, Happiness Begins, will hit retailers on 7 June (19).

The project serves as the follow-up to 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, and Nick reveals it will feature a special tune Joe wrote for his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie, called Hesitate, while the Jealous hitmaker poured out his heart to his new wife, Priyanka, on I Believe, in which he addresses the couple's whirlwind romance, which led to their double December (18) wedding in India.

As well as providing the boys with songwriting inspiration, Sophie and Priyanka also served as unofficial music consultants and tastemakers as the Jonas Brothers developed their new material.

"Priyanka and Sophie love pop music and listen to Spotify's Today's Top Hits or Apple Music all the time," Nick tells Billboard. "So they were a really good gauge, like, 'Does this sound good?'"

The trio worked with top songwriters and producers Ryan Tedder, Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, and Justin Tranter for Happiness Begins, and OneRepublic frontman Ryan reveals Nick, Joe and Kevin didn't mess around when it came to recording potential tracks.

"We would write a song in about 90 minutes. We would cut it in the second hour. It would be demo'd by dinner," he recalls.

Their efficiency reminded Ryan, who executive produced the album, of two other superstar collaborators: "Sam Smith and Adele are maybe the only other acts I've ever worked with, where they're like, 'Oh, my gosh. It's 6pm. Let's call it a day.'"

He also co-wrote the band's comeback smash Sucker, which earned the Jonas Brothers their first U.S. number one, and after the huge success of that single, Nick is very excited for what's to come.

"It feels like the second bite of the apple is potentially going to be even bigger because we're in a healthy place, we're enjoying the ride," he says of the group's pop return. "And I think the music is a reflection of that."