Selena Gomez searching for lover who doesn't want her for her looks

Selena Gomez wants to date someone who loves her for who she is as a person, rather than her beauty.



Selena famously dated Justin Bieber on and off until 2018, but, following a battle with auto-immune disease lupus and mental health struggles, has been single now for a while now.



The Back to You singer opened up about her love life on fashion brand Coach's new Dream It Real podcast on Wednesday (24Apr19), explaining that she doesn't want to be judged on her popstar looks.



“I think that a lot of people don't understand my heart, you know? I also don't like that, it can sometimes be about appearance, too. I don't really appreciate people judging me on my looks, or anything like that,” she told host Heben Nigatu.



Explaining what she wants in a partner, Selena added: "I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything... it's great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things, but… and I'm flattered when, maybe, guys are like, 'You're pretty,' I am, it's just not... I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That's just what's important to me."



The 26-year-old star has taken some time out from her career to focus on her health in the wake of undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017.



She has also been in therapy, an experience she described as "hard" but "amazing", and Selena, who’s working on her third album, credited her friends with helping her through tough times – but said she likes some alone time now and again.



"I'm looking forward to my album and I'm looking forward to spending time alone," she smiled. "I think I'm finally, finally, finally at the age where I love being alone."