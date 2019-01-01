NEWS Ronnie Wood unveils Picasso-inspired painting of The Rolling Stones Newsdesk Share with :







Today, Ronnie Wood has unveiled five brand new paintings to add to his extensive collection of work that are available to purchase online as limited edition prints from tomorrow morning, Friday 26 April.



The standout piece of the five is an immense Picasso-inspired painting that honours The Rolling Stones, titled “Abstract Stones”. Recently painted, this dynamic work will be available to purchase online as individually hand-signed and numbered prints from shop.ronniewood.com.



Ronnie Wood commented on “Abstract Stones”: "I call it The Picasso Stones. It's my interpretation of Picasso’s painting The Three Dancers. Looking at the original, I was inspired to do my own take featuring the boys. I did a few versions and each one was slightly different and more honed than the last. I had great fun doing it. Picasso did his own take on a lot of artists but I bet he never thought no one would ever do a take on him. I hope and think he'd be flattered, but also a bit shocked and pleasantly surprised at my take on his work.”



Along with “Abstract Stones”, Ronnie has also painted a set of his own personal interpretations of classic Stones tour posters – Bridges to Babylon, Urban Jungle and Voodoo Lounge – also available to purchase online.



Limited edition prints from the Ronnie Wood collection are available from tomorrow morning at shop.ronniewood.com.