Mel B reunites with Spice Girls for first time since Geri Horner fling reveal

Mel B proved there's no bad blood between her and Geri Horner as she joined the Spice Girls rehearsals in London for the first time on Wednesday (24Apr19).

The duo were rumoured to have fallen out after Mel revealed during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, due to air later this year, that she and Geri had enjoyed a lesbian tryst during their ‘90s heyday.

Amid reports of a feud, Geri and bandmates Emma Bunton and Mel C started rehearsing for the upcoming Spice Girls tour in London, while Mel B worked on the moves on her own at home in Los Angeles.

However, on Wednesday, the four-piece reunited for the first time, with Emma sharing a video to the group's Instagram page of the momentous occasion.

In the clip, Baby Spice could be seen grinning as she panned the camera over to Mel B, before turning it to Geri and Mel C - who excitedly whooped as they enjoyed their rehearsal session.

Emma also shared the video to her own Instagram page, writing: "Look who’s here!!! (eyes emoji) #spiceworld #newenergy."

Despite rumours that Geri and Mel B had fallen out following her fling allegations, with Ginger Spice even releasing a statement saying she was "disappointed" by the claims, Emma insisted during a recent interview on U.K. TV show This Morning that things were "peaceful" in the group.

"Being a girl band, something connects us so deeply, there's little things that family's do... as soon as we are back together, it's like kids at school," she said. "Our children come to the rehearsals, they hang out, we haven't got time to be anything but (peaceful)."