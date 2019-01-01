Lil Xan 'suspicious' of girlfriend amid claims she faked pregnancy and miscarriage

Lil Xan has admitted he's suspicious of girlfriend Annie Smith's claims she was pregnant and had a miscarriage.

The couple announced they were expecting back in February (19) when Annie was around five weeks pregnant.

Questions began arising as to whether the pregnancy was being faked when Annie shared an ultrasound picture that appeared to have been photoshopped. And now Xan, real name Nicholas Leanos, has broken his silence on the situation - admitting he's unsure what to believe.

In an interview with podcast No Jumper, the rapper insisted he "did not fake a pregnancy", and added: "I saw two pregnancy tests with the line that said, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘OK, so she’s definitely pregnant.’ But I didn’t watch her pee."

When asked if he thought Annie faked the pregnancy to get him to stay with her, he replied: "50/50". However, he did add that he had been starting to "see a belly".

Earlier this month (Apr19), Annie told her followers on Instagram that she had lost her "magical blessing" in a heartbreaking post. But Xan explained his suspicions were heightened when his 21-year-old girlfriend failed to produce hospital documentation proving the miscarriage.

"I hope, like, we’re supposed to be getting some documentation from Kaiser Permanente, a hospital, but I was like, I need the paperwork of the miscarriage that you had," he continued. "This is another suspicious thing — I was like, ‘Go down to the hospital because it’s on our street and get the paperwork saying you had a miscarriage. But she came back saying, ‘Oh I have to do this process and s**t.’ So, it really gets you thinking, you know what I mean? I want to give her the benefit of the doubt.”

As for the current status of his relationship with Annie, Xan admitted the couple are "in limbo or some s**t", and added: "Don't get me wrong, I love Annie to death, but like it's complicated as f**k right now.'

However, he took to Instagram after the podcast interview to share a picture of himself and Annie embracing, captioning it: "i can be an a*shole sometimes but i’m really a nice guy @anniiesmith."

She then commented on the snap by writing: "i promise to love you always my angel baby."