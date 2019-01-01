Kacey Musgraves and BTS eager to collaborate

Country singer Kacey Musgraves and K-pop superstars BTS are keen to team up in the studio together to create a new crossover smash hit.

The boy band is currently riding high on the success of its latest single Boy With Luv, which features Halsey, and now the group is eyeing a collaboration with another big American musician.

Kacey first revealed she was a fan of BTS in a pre-recorded video for Radio.com, in which she admitted she was envious of the bandmembers' rainbow-coloured hair.

"BTS how do you get such beautiful hair? I like all of your colours a lot," she asked.

The Follow Your Arrow hitmaker, who has six Grammys to her name to date, then added, "Also, we should collab, think about it!"

The video was shown to the seven members of BTS, who credited their stylish looks to having "one of the best hair designers in the world" in their native South Korea, before addressing Kacey's duet proposal.

"Please!" replied excited singer RM. "We're jealous of your trophies. So many!"

Kacey has yet to respond to the enthusiastic message, but she will likely get the chance to discuss the idea with BTS in more detail at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, where both acts are nominated.

The boy band is up for the Duo/Group and Social Artist prizes, while Kacey is shortlisted for the Country Female Artist honour.

BTS are also set to take to the stage with Halsey at the ceremony, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 1 May (19).