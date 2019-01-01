New hearing set for Britney Spears' conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge will review Britney Spears' conservatorship case at a new hearing next month (May19).

The I'm a Slave 4 U superstar has been under the legal care of her father, Jamie Spears, since her highly-publicised breakdown over a decade ago, when he agreed to look after the singer's affairs alongside court-appointed attorney Andrew Wallet, who handed in his notice to step down from the role in early March (19).

That left ailing Jamie as his daughter's sole conservator, and now a judge has set a status hearing for 10 May (19) to review the arrangement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

It's not clear why the court date has been booked, but in legal papers filed by Wallet at the time of his resignation, he requested that his application to quit be approved "immediately and without delay" so as not to cause any issues for Britney and her estate.

He explained he was simply keen to retire.

Britney will not need to attend the status hearing, which comes as her dad continues to recover from a ruptured colon.

The stress of the family crisis forced the singer to postpone her new Las Vegas residency and seek treatment at a mental health facility earlier this month (Apr19).

Britney addressed unfounded claims she was being held in a medical facility against her will in a video message posted on social media late on Tuesday (23Apr19).

"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who have been concerned about me," she said in the footage. "All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry I will be back very soon."