Louis Tomlinson teams up with 83-year-old widower for Two of Us video

Pop star Louis Tomlinson made a pensioner's dreams come true for his new Two of Us music video, when he helped him tick off a series of bucket list items during a special day out.



The One Direction star Louis Tomlinson treated his new pal, 83-year-old Richard, to a helicopter ride, a racing track experience, and a rollercoaster thrill ride after learning he had lost his wife to Alzheimer's.



The clips from the special day make up the promo for Louis' new song, which he wrote as a tribute to his late mum, Johannah Deakin, who died in late 2016 - around the same time as his new pal's wife, Pat.



And the singer admits that piecing together the footage and watching the video really helped him as he tackled the grief of his teenage sister's recent death.



"A month or so ago I met an amazing man called Richard. He had a few things he wanted to do so I thought I'd help him out," Tomlinson captioned the video he posted on Instagram on Wednesday (24Apr19). "This video feels particularly relevant and powerful to me.



"Richard is a classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laughter and happiness as possible. I hope you enjoy watching this video as much as I did making it. Loads of love, Louis."



During the video Louis talks to Richard about the impact his wife's dementia had on him and introduces the wannabe singer to the audience at an arena gig, where he performs Andrea Bocelli's Con Te Partiro.



The new promo ends with Louis and Richard sharing pints over fish and chips as the pop star tells his pal he really enjoyed the day out.



Viewers are urged to donate to the Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research UK when the video ends.