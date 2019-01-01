Pink's husband gifts her new motorcycle instead of another child

Pink has received a new motorcycle from her husband Carey Hart to make up for the fact he doesn't want another kid.

The Just Give Me A Reason hitmaker and the former motocross professional are already parents to daughter Willow, seven, and son Jameson, two, but it appears the singer would love to add another baby to their brood - an idea Carey isn't too enthusiastic about.

Instead, he decided to present Pink with something else she can look after - a new set of wheels.

"My (love) won't give me another baby, so he built me one," the 39 year old quips on her Instagram page. "She rips (goes fast)..."

The comment was posted beside a photo of Pink wearing a black jumpsuit as she leaned against the bronze and black Indian Motorcycle on a dirt road.

Carey, 43, has since also shared a shot of his wife in action on his social media page, which he captioned, "Mama @pink finally got to take her new ride for a rip! This is how we do date night..."

The posts emerge days after the pop star declared she will no longer be uploading pictures of her kids on social media, because she's sick of the parent-shaming and negativity she has received from online trolls.

Recalling one incident in which a follower threatened to call child service officials on her for what they deemed to be bad parenting when she spotted a photo of the singer posing with her diaper-less son, Pink told U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, "I cried, I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It's the proudest moments in my whole life."

"I'm prouder of my kids more than anything I've ever done and I just won't share them anymore," the emotional musician continued. "I won't do it, I'm not posting pictures of them anymore."