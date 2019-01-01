Mod Sun: 'Bella Thorne split hurts like hell'

Rapper Mod Sun is struggling following his split from Bella Thorne, admitting the break-up "hurts like hell".

The pair reportedly had a heated row at the first weekend of Coachella earlier this month (Apr19), with Mod later confirming the two-year relationship had come to an end.

Bella quickly moved on from the romance, and was pictured kissing singer Benjamin Mascolo just days later, but Mod, real name Derek Smith, isn't finding it so easy to get over his former love.

“This was all really unexpected,” he told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "Each day is starting to get a little easier... I have so much love for that girl inside me that getting over her will never be an easy process, but it’s what’s best for us both. It hurts like hell, but I’m going to be OK."

The only benefit to the split is that Mod has been "channelling all this energy” into new music, and is working on finishing his album.

"It’s just really showed me how much love I have from all my supporters, family and friends," he added.

Mod and Bella started dating in 2017, and they became part of a threesome for a year with social media influencer Tana Mongeau.

She broke up with the couple in February.

Following Mod and Bella's split, the actress shared a picture of them on social media and added the caption: "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."