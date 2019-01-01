Sean Kingston's university tour under threat due to protests

Students at two American universities have demanded organisers cancel upcoming Sean Kingston concerts on their campuses due to historic sexual assault allegations made against him.

In 2010, a 19-year-old woman accused the Beautiful Girls hitmaker, 29, and his bodyguard of raping her at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Seattle, Washington. He settled a civil case out of court in 2013.

Gigs at the University of Connecticut and the State University of New York in Oneonta have already been pulled and students at Fordham University in New York and Ohio University are calling for upcoming dates to be called off. The star is due to perform in Ohio on Wednesday (24Apr19) and at Fordham on Saturday.

An editorial in Ohio University's student newspaper The Post announced the publication will not report on his concert, citing the rape allegation.

"Our student leaders and administrators should follow the lead of those other universities that have taken a stand and made it clear that they truly stand with survivors," The Post's editors wrote.

Meanwhile, Fordham students have signed a petition demanding organisers cancel his gig a their institution, calling him a "credibly accused sexual assailant".

Sean was cleared of criminal charges following a complaint from the woman in 2010, as investigators ruled she was not a credible witness. He claimed their encounter was "consensual" but the then-teenager stated that she was too intoxicated to consent.

However, she launched civil proceedings and he settled the case three years later. At the time of publication, both concerts were still going ahead as planned.