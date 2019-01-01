Cardi B blasts website boss for posting negative reports

Cardi B has blasted The Shade Room blog for only posting negative stories about her family.

After the celebrity gossip site, which primarily reports on African-American stars, shared a post about Migos rapper Offset being slapped with a felony gun possession charge on Tuesday (23Apr19), his rapper wife Cardi launched into a rant across a series of Instagram videos in which she blasted The Shade Room and its founder Angelica Nwandu for ignoring positive stories and only reporting on negative ones about her family.

"Offset donated 25K to the Ellen foundation for the kids in Africa. Did The Shade Room post it? No," Cardi said. "Is The Shade Room posting how this man is promoting a cancer free campaign? No. Are they posting any positive s**t and investment talk that he's been talking about in his interviews? No. But they sure post the way he had drama with his baby mom. They sure posting about his court cases, right?

"I'm not saying, 'Oh, I only want people to post positive s**t about us'....At the end of the day, a blog is a blog and I feel like they got to post the good and the bad. But come on now, that biased s**t that people want to do because they on some hate campaign...It's trash."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker then did her research and claimed the blog hadn't posted anything positive about her or Offset in more than a year, and blasted "black-owned blogs" like The Shade Room for capitalising on the drama in the "urban and black entertainment business" and making it OK for Caucasian-owned sites to do the same.

"Y'all barely post positive s**t about us, so why would a white blog post positive s**t about us?" she asked in the now-deleted series of videos.

On Tuesday TMZ.com reported that Offset had been slapped with a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanour charges for marijuana possession and making an improper lane change back in February following a traffic stop in Georgia last summer (18). He pleaded not guilty in March and his next court date is set for May.