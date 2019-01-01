Taylor Swift: 'Songwriting helps me process the good and bad in my life'

Taylor Swift uses songwriting as a way of "justifying things" that have happened to her.

The singer made an appearance at the Time 100 gala in New York on Tuesday night (23Apr19), where she performed a medley of her songs including old classic Love Story and newer hits such as Shake It Off.

Speaking to the audience in between songs, Taylor admitted she finds the process of penning hit tunes cathartic, as it helps her process everything she has gone through - good and bad.

"I've always known it was the main pillar of kind of my sanity as well, like I always looked at writing as sort of like a protective armour," she mused. "Which is weird, because you think of writing about your life, that's usually like a vulnerability, but I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life.

"I use it as a way of justifying things that have happened to me. Whether they're good or bad. I like to honour the good times and really process the bad times when I write."

Taylor is famous for using her past relationships as inspiration for her songs - she wrote I Knew You Were Trouble about Harry Styles and Dear John about John Mayer, while Jake Gyllenhaal is believed to have been the subject of her track We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

Fans are desperately waiting for Taylor's new music, with the 29-year-old teasing a big announcement for Friday.

If Taylor does end up dropping new tunes, it will be her first material since leaving Big Machine Label Group and moving over to Republic Records and Universal Music Group.