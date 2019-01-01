Arctic Monkeys and George Ezra lead The Ivors nominees

- ARTISTS
Arctic Monkeys and George Ezra are among the top acts nominated for Britain's prestigious The Ivors Awards.
The Fluorescent Adolescent hitmakers' track Four Out of Five received a nod in the Best Song Music and Lyrically category, alongside Ben Howard's Nica Libres at Dusk and Hozier's Nina Cried Power.
Brit Award winner George's incredible year continued as his mega hit Shotgun was nominated for the Performing Right Society for Music Most Performed Work prize. The other nominees in that section are Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen's These Days, and Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen's Breathe.
Up for the highly coveted Best Album award are Young Fathers' Cocoa Sugar, Let's Eat Grandma's I'm All Ears, and Idles' Joy As An Act of Resistance.
U.K. hip-hop stars Ghetts and Kojey Radical's confessional hit Black Rose, Jorja Smith's Blue Lights, and The 1975's Love It If We Made It will compete for Best Contemporary Song
Radiohead rocker Jonny Greenwood also received a nomination, as his soundtrack from Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-winning drama Phantom Thread is up for Best Original Film Score. The other nominees in that section are Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Anne Nikitin for American Animals.
Praising this year's nominees, The Ivors Academy chair Crispin Hunt said: “The works nominated for The Ivors 2019 are brilliantly diverse, and we’re delighted to see so many first-time nominees recognised.”
Other awards to be handed out at the 64th Ivors ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on 23 May (19) include an International Achievement prize and an Outstanding Contribution to British Music award.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
Four Out of Five - Arctic Monkeys
Nica Libres at Dusk - Ben Howard
Nina Cried Power - Hozier
Best Contemporary Song
Black Rose - Ghetts ft. Kojey Radical
Blue Lights - Jorja Smith
Love It If We Made It - The 1975
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
Breathe - Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen
Shotgun - George Ezra
These Days - Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
Best Album
Cocoa Sugar - Young Fathers
I’m All Ears - Let’s Eat Grandma
Joy As An Act of Resistance - Idles
Best Original Film Score
American Animals - Anne Nikitin
Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
Best Television Soundtrack
Flowers (Series 2) - Arthur Sharpe
Happy New Year, Colin Burstead - Clint Mansell
Requiem - Natasha Khan (Bat For Lashes) and Dominik Scherrer
Best Original Video Game Score
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Michael Georgiades, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith
Q.U.B.E. 2 - David Housden
Sea of Thieves - Robin Beanland