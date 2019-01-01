Arctic Monkeys and George Ezra lead The Ivors nominees

Arctic Monkeys and George Ezra are among the top acts nominated for Britain's prestigious The Ivors Awards.

The Fluorescent Adolescent hitmakers' track Four Out of Five received a nod in the Best Song Music and Lyrically category, alongside Ben Howard's Nica Libres at Dusk and Hozier's Nina Cried Power.

Brit Award winner George's incredible year continued as his mega hit Shotgun was nominated for the Performing Right Society for Music Most Performed Work prize. The other nominees in that section are Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen's These Days, and Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen's Breathe.

Up for the highly coveted Best Album award are Young Fathers' Cocoa Sugar, Let's Eat Grandma's I'm All Ears, and Idles' Joy As An Act of Resistance.

U.K. hip-hop stars Ghetts and Kojey Radical's confessional hit Black Rose, Jorja Smith's Blue Lights, and The 1975's Love It If We Made It will compete for Best Contemporary Song

Radiohead rocker Jonny Greenwood also received a nomination, as his soundtrack from Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-winning drama Phantom Thread is up for Best Original Film Score. The other nominees in that section are Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Anne Nikitin for American Animals.

Praising this year's nominees, The Ivors Academy chair Crispin Hunt said: “The works nominated for The Ivors 2019 are brilliantly diverse, and we’re delighted to see so many first-time nominees recognised.”

Other awards to be handed out at the 64th Ivors ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on 23 May (19) include an International Achievement prize and an Outstanding Contribution to British Music award.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

Four Out of Five - Arctic Monkeys

Nica Libres at Dusk - Ben Howard

Nina Cried Power - Hozier

Best Contemporary Song

Black Rose - Ghetts ft. Kojey Radical

Blue Lights - Jorja Smith

Love It If We Made It - The 1975

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

Breathe - Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen

Shotgun - George Ezra

These Days - Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

Best Album

Cocoa Sugar - Young Fathers

I’m All Ears - Let’s Eat Grandma

Joy As An Act of Resistance - Idles

Best Original Film Score

American Animals - Anne Nikitin

Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

Best Television Soundtrack

Flowers (Series 2) - Arthur Sharpe

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead - Clint Mansell

Requiem - Natasha Khan (Bat For Lashes) and Dominik Scherrer

Best Original Video Game Score

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Michael Georgiades, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith

Q.U.B.E. 2 - David Housden

Sea of Thieves - Robin Beanland