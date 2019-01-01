Britney Spears assures fans 'all is well' and sets the record straight amid ongoing rumours

Britney Spears reassured fans that "all is well" as she set the record straight amid rumours she is being held in a mental health facility against her will.

The Toxic singer checked into a centre earlier this month (Apr19) as her father Jamie's health declined, and is said to have signed up for a 30-day stay.

However, Britney’s followers have become increasingly concerned about her wellbeing, and even staged a "Free Britney" protest in Los Angeles on Monday, claiming the mother-of-two's rehab stay wasn't her decision.

On Tuesday, Britney took to Instagram to address her fans, explaining in a video message and accompanying caption that she's "doing what's best".

"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me, all is well," she said in the clip. "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon."

Writing alongside the video, Britney told her devotees: "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me.”

Accusing former manager Sam Lutfi of "crafting fake emails" that have been circulating recently which seem to back up the allegations that Britney is being held against her will at the centre, she continued: "Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."

Lutfi has denied the singer's claims in a post on his own Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari also reassured fans that the singer is doing well, telling TMZ when asked about the star: "She’s doing great. Thank you for your concern.

“Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great... Nobody needs to worry. She’s doing amazing."