Sony bosses snap up film rights to Britney Spears-inspired musical

Bosses at Sony Pictures have won a fierce bidding war for the movie rights to a new Broadway-bound musical featuring Britney Spears' hit songs.

The stage version of Once Upon a One More Time won't start previews in Chicago, Illinois until 29 October (19), ahead of its grand opening in November (19), but the hype surrounding the show has already piqued the interests of movie executives, and now Sony officials have scored the opportunity to turn it into a film.

Britney and her manager Larry Rudolph will serve as producers on the big screen project, alongside chiefs at I, Robot producer John Davis' Davis Entertainment, reports Deadline.

The fantasy musical imagines Cinderella, Snow White, and a group of fairytale princesses gathering for a book club, when a fairy godmother gives them a taste of a world outside their pretty perfect lives by dropping the landmark novel The Feminine Mystique into their laps.

The theatre production of Once Upon a One More Time, which was developed with Britney, will feature tunes like Oops!... I Did It Again, Lucky, Toxic, and Circus, and has an original book by Jon Hartmere. It will be directed by Rock Of Ages' Kristin Hanggi, with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, who worked on Justin Bieber's Love Yourself video.

The show will receive a limited run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre until 1 December, after which it will head to Broadway for a 2020 launch.

The news emerges as Britney continues to seek mental health treatment at an undisclosed facility.

The pop superstar is said to have checked herself into the wellness centre in early April (19), three months after postponing her new Las Vegas residency to spend more time with her ailing dad and conservator Jamie, who suffered a ruptured colon in November (18) and had to undergo multiple surgeries.