NEWS Beyonce's dad planning Destiny's Child musical







Beyonce's dad Mathew Knowles is helping to develop a Destiny's Child musical.



Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical will debut in the group's native Houston, Texas sometime next year (20), according to TMZ, and the trios former manager, who is producing, has revealed there are also plans for shows on Broadway and London's West End - as well as a world tour.



The production will feature songs from the Destiny's Child catalogue.



"I want to pull back the curtain," Knowles says. "I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams - those of mine and others."



The project will be directed by Je'Caryous Johnson, who adds, "I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Knowles on the development of the musical. It is a unique and inspiring story that will fearlessly tackle hard truths, while bringing both vindication and healing to all who lived it. It’s fair, it’s real and it’s an absolute honour to know that Mr. Knowles trusts me to pen and produce such an iconic piece of American history."



The girl group split up on good terms over a decade ago and Beyonce went on to become one of the world's most successful music artists.



Her fractured relationship with her father ended in 2011, when she severed business ties with him.



Meanwhile, he announced plans to reveal all about the story of Destiny's Child in his fourth book, Destiny's Child: The Untold Story.



"The book will feature a lot of interviews," he said last year (18). "It won't just be me talking."



As well as masterminding the career of the Destiny's Child stars, Mathew also previously managed the solo careers of the group's stars, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.