Chris Martin trying to avoid facing alleged stalker in court

Rocker Chris Martin has requested permission to skip a court hearing regarding his restraining order against an alleged stalker and instead deliver his testimony remotely.

The Coldplay frontman currently has a temporary protective order in place against Ariana Joyce, after accusing her of harassing him and endangering the safety of his family.

Martin claims the 42 year old thought she was in a "romantic relationship" with the singer, and left him notes in which she talked about suicide, death, and his two children from his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow.

She appeared before a Los Angeles judge last week (16Apr19), when she denied trying to contact the Brit or knowing anything about his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, and asked for the case to be dismissed.

Both Joyce and Martin are due to return to the courtroom on Tuesday (23Apr19) for a follow-up hearing, but the musician has since filed legal documents seeking to avoid coming face-to-face with the overzealous fan, and has asked the judge if he can provide his testimony via phone or video conference.

According to paperwork obtained by The Blast, Martin insists his presence isn't necessary, as the key witnesses in the case, his Director of Security and a forensic psychiatrist, will be attending the court session in person to give evidence.

His lawyer also explains the singer would only be able to provide "limited" testimony as his statements will be "focused on his reaction to the threats reported to him, and his desire for entry of the restraining orders".

Furthermore, Martin is concerned how Joyce may behave if he makes a personal appearance, pointing out she has already "demonstrated that she lacks the ability to control herself" after having to be removed from the courtroom for interrupting the judge at their previous hearing.

He also argues his presence might be "disruptive to the courthouse and court personnel, and may require additional security personnel and procedures" be put in place.

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.