Meek Mill replacing ex Nicki Minaj at BET Experience event

Rapper Meek Mill will replace his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj as a headliner at a Los Angeles concert series held ahead of the 2019 BET Awards.

The Anaconda hitmaker was booked to hit the Staples Center stage with her Young Money Entertainment label boss Lil Wayne for the 21 June (19) event, held as part of the seventh annual BET Experience at L.A. LIVE event, but she pulled the plug on the gig in February (19) after she became the subject of a rude tweet posted by a BET staff member following chart rival Cardi B's historic Best Rap Album win at the Grammy Awards.

"Cardi B is The First Solo Female Rapper To Win Best Rap Album, And Fans Are Weeping," the tweet read. "Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront (wig)."

The post was quickly deleted, but the damage had already been done, and Nicki subsequently announced she and Lil Wayne would no longer be performing at the U.S. network's concert series.

BET officials, who issued a formal apology to the 36 year old, were left scrambling to find talent to fill the gap in their schedule and now, more than two months later, organisers have revealed Meek Mill will take over his ex's slot, alongside YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Blueface.

Meek and Nicki split in early 2017 after two years together.

Other artists lined up for the BET Experience gigs include Mary J. Blige and H.E.R., who will open the three-day run of shows on 20 June, and Cardi B and Migos, who will wrap the performances on the eve of the BET Awards on 23 June.