Ed Sheeran ordered to remove home pub sign

Local authorities in Suffolk, England have ordered Ed Sheeran to remove a big sign he had made for his private pub as a special dedication to his new wife.

The Shape of You hitmaker boasts his own drinking establishment on the grounds of his country estate, and he chose to name the bar The Lancaster Lock, as a nod to his partner Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.

He had a special post erected on the outside of the pub, but planning officials have since ruled it is "unauthorised signage," and have requested the singer take it down.

The building violation was recorded by inspectors from the Suffolk Coastal District Council last month (Mar19), when they paid a visit to Sheeran's property to investigate claims from concerned neighbours suggesting he wanted to turn a wildlife pond at his home into a swimming pool.

Authorities found "no evidence" to support the allegations regarding the pond, which is located feet away from The Lancaster Lock, but they did notice a sauna had been added to the area, which the pop star did not have the planning approval for.

He has since had the sauna removed, according to the Daily Mail.

It's the latest council issue Sheeran has had to deal with in recent months, after he was denied planning permission to build his own chapel at the property last summer (18).

He had reportedly been hoping to erect the place of worship so he could exchange vows with Seaborn there, but they had to abandon those wedding plans after the application was rejected in June.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who became engaged in late 2017, are said to have married in a secret ceremony at their home just before Christmas (Dec18).