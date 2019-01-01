John Travolta asked Pitbull for permission to go bald

John Travolta asked Pitbull for permission to copy the rapper's signature look before he shaved his head.

The Pulp Fiction star ditched his flowing locks in favour of a completely shaved head at the beginning of the year (19), and in an interview with Extra, explained that he was inspired to switch-up his hairstyle after introducing Pitbull, real name Armando Christian Perez, at his handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in December.

However, Pitbull has now revealed that while he had previously urged John to shave his head, the 65-year-old actually asked what he thought first.

"So, when I was there (at the ceremony), he said, 'Hey man, I like the look with the beard and the shaved head. Is it cool if I do that?' (And I said), 'Yeah!'" he recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (22Apr19). "It's John Travolta, man. He looks sharp."

Elsewhere in the chat, Pitbull teased his plans to make a biographical musical about his life and noted that he is working "very, very hard" on a variety of secret projects. He also divulged that his top party song is Earth, Wind & Fire's 1978 hit September and showed off some of his best booty-shaking dance moves for the audience.

"My go-to song, and my favourite song, is September - Earth, Wind & Fire. I feel if you are at any party and you don't get up and dance and put down your phone and forget about videos and pictures and all that and just get loose, get wild and get off the chain... then there's something wrong with you," the 38-year-old smiled.

Pitbull was on the late-night programme to promote his new animated movie UglyDolls, in which he voices the character of Ugly Dog. The film also features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Janelle Monae, but Mr. Worldwide was convinced to sign on due to the flick's "great" message.

"The beautiful thing about UglyDolls, why I loved it and why I signed up for it, is 'cause its got a great message," he added. "We live in a society that is so connected; it's disconnected. People taking so many pictures, they're missing the big picture... and in the word UGLY, if you break down the word, it's You Gotta Love Yourself. So really, this is what this is about."