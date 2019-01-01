NEWS Spice Girls offered Las Vegas residency Newsdesk Share with :







The Spice Girls have reportedly been offered a Las Vegas residency.



The group, consisting of Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C, are reuniting for a U.K. comeback tour without their fifth member - Victoria Beckham - this June (19). And while talks about taking the tour Stateside have been rumoured for some time, it's now been claimed that the four-piece group are considering following in the footsteps of stars such as Celine Dion and Britney Spears by taking on a residency in Sin City.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the group have been offered a big money deal at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.



"The girls haven't committed to a full U.S. tour, but their production team think a residency could be the perfect fit," a source told the publication. "There is massive money on the table depending on how their UK tour goes. When Celine Dion leaves The Colosseum next June the owners are planning a refurb and want a flagship act to get punters back when it reopens."



While Geri, Mel C and Emma are all based in the U.K., Mel B lives in Los Angeles - meaning a residency would be the "perfect fit" for her. And her bandmates are also said to be keen on the idea because it requires less of a commitment than a full U.S. tour.



Reports are continuing to swirl about animosity between Mel B and Geri following the former's revelation that she had sex with Ginger Spice in the Spice Girls' heyday. While Geri, Emma and Mel C have been rehearsing for the upcoming tour in London, Mel B has been practising on her own in Los Angeles - fuelling rumours of a falling out.