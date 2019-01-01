Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister with everything I have'

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears has insisted she loves and supports her sibling, amid claims Britney is being held at a treatment facility against her will.

The Womanizer hitmaker told fans she was taking a little "me time" earlier in April (19) before it was reported that she had checked into a mental health facility. However, her fans recently began claiming that she was being held at a treatment centre against her will, and they staged a "Free Britney" protest in Los Angeles on Monday (22Apr19).

Her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 28, has now seemingly addressed the speculation on Instagram, telling her followers she loves her sister and will always be there for her.

She shared a video from 2007 which showed her and Britney surrounded by paparazzi as they approached a restaurant and an angry neighbour can be heard yelling, "Nobody wants you in this neighbourhood!" and Jamie Lynn defended her sister by shouting back, "Well then move the f**k out!"

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have," she wrote in the caption. "So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH (get the f**k out of here) with all the comments about what you don’t understand.Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the 'blank' outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth (waving emoji)."

Her comments come as editors at TMZ.com report that Britney was the one who decided to go to a facility, which disputes claims that their father Jamie, who serves as her conservator, forced her to check in. The conservatorship reportedly doesn't give Jamie that level of power and he didn't want her to go out of fears it would leak to the press.

According to the website, the 37-year-old ended up seeking treatment as she was struggling to deal with her dad's illness, but also reportedly because doctors were adjusting the medication that stabilises her mental health issues as they had lost their effectiveness. After a period of trial and error, doctors believe they've now created the right mixture of drugs.

Britney was seen for the first time since the reports emerged over the weekend, when she was snapped leaving The Montage Resort and Hotel in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday. She reportedly had a day pass from the centre and returned the same day, but is almost at the end of her 30-day stay.