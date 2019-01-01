NEWS Britney Spears' fans protest amid claims she's being held against her will in treatment facility Newsdesk Share with :







Britney Spears' fans held a "Free Britney" protest in Los Angeles on Monday (22Apr19), alleging the singer is being held against her will in a mental health facility.



It was reported earlier this month (Apr19) that the 37-year-old singer had checked herself into a treatment centre in the wake of her father Jamie's health battle, after she indicated to fans in an Instagram post that was taking a little "me time".



However, it was recently claimed on the Britney’s Gram podcast that the mother-of-two is being held at the facility against her will - with some of her fans protesting outside West Hollywood City Hall amid the unsubstantiated allegations.



Armed with signs bearing slogans such as "Free Britney" and "In Godney we trust", many of the fans blamed Britney's management company for the alleged conspiracy.



Barbara Gray and Tess Barker, who are responsible for making the initial claims on the podcast, told Entertainment Tonight that their main aim with the protest is to call for an end to the conservatorship over Britney.



"We're here trying to expose the #FreeBritney movement and let everyone know something severely wrong is going on," Gray explained. "She's been in a conservatorship for over 10 years that we don't believe she should be in any longer and we're trying to spread awareness of it.



"We believe that, through the proof of her work, over the past number of years, she's proven herself that she's capable of being her own person. We can't speak exactly to her mental health, but we can speak to what we've seen as fans and as the public. It's obvious that she shouldn't be under that amount of control."



In 2008, Britney's dad father Jamie and attorney Andrew M. Wallet were installed as co-conservators of her estate by a judge in the wake of the singer's dual emergency hospitalisations in January of that year.



Britney's fans' claims come as the Toxic star was photographed alongside boyfriend Sam Asghari leaving The Montage Resort and Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday.



Reports suggest the singer was granted a weekend pass by wellness facility officials to visit with her loved ones, days after she was also seen at a Los Angeles hair salon.



