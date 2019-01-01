LeAnn Rimes clarifies 'awkward' Easter photo caption

Singer LeAnn Rimes insists there is nothing "awkward" about spending the Easter holiday with her husband and his ex-wife after years of feuding.

The How Do I Live hitmaker infamously began an affair with actor Eddie Cibrian while co-starring in romantic drama Northern Lights back in 2009, when they were both married to other people.

The scandal led to the end of Eddie's marriage to Brandi Glanville, while LeAnn divorced dancer-turned-chef Dean Sheremet, and the new couple wed in 2011.

Reality TV personality Brandi, the mother of Eddie's two sons, spent years hurling insults at her ex and her love rival in the press, but last year (18), they finally called a truce, and came together as a blended family to celebrate the 11th birthday of their boy Jake.

On Sunday (21Apr19), LeAnn and Eddie joined Brandi and her kids to celebrate Easter, and the singer shared a photo of the five of them on Instagram as she wished fans a happy holiday.

"Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol (laugh out loud)," she wrote.

"Today has been a wonderful day," she continued. "Many blessings to your family from all of us!"

LeAnn then went on to clarify her use of the word "awkward," insisting she was simply referring to their odd pose as they tried to get everyone on camera.

"awkward - the way we are standing, not that we are all together," she added. "Not awkward at all. #clarity".

LeAnn is also stepmother to Eddie and Brandi's eldest son Mason, 15.