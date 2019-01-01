Prince's memoirs to be released

Prince's "deeply personal" memoirs are to be released in October (19).

The Purple Rain hitmaker left his autobiography unfinished at the time of his death at the age of 57 from an opioid overdose in April 2016, but the work has been completed from his handwritten notes, rare photos, scrapbooks, and lyrics.

Accordingly, bosses at publishing firm Random House announced on Monday (22Apr19) that they will publish the book, titled The Beautiful Ones, in conjunction with his estate, this autumn.

?The Beautiful Ones is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson (his full name) became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him," a statement obtained by The Associated Press reads.

The tome will cover Prince's childhood years, through to his breakthrough as an international star and will utilise his own jottings, handwritten lyrics, including his musical treatment for Purple Rain, as well as unseen personal photos.

It will also feature an introduction by Prince's chosen collaborator, The New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring.

In a statement, the book's editor Chris Jackson said it will be "a beautiful tribute to his life" and added: "It's also much more than that: it's a genuinely moving and energising literary work, full of Prince's ideas and vision, his voice, and image."

The Beautiful Ones will be available from 29 October.