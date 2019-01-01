Pink will no longer share photos of her children on social media

Pink will no longer post photos of her children on social media as she is tired of cruel online trolls.

Last month (Mar19), the Trouble singer uploaded a picture of herself, her two-year-old son Jameson, and her seven-year-old daughter Willow to Instagram showing them looking at a pelican.

Jameson was naked from the waist down and had his genitalia scribbled out, though Pink, 39, was still targeted by critics, and she has now decided that she won't share any more snaps of her kids.

"There's two sides to this, I see. And one is, I didn't even realise - I didn't look at the picture that way. I looked at it, as there was a pelican that flew in. It spent two hours with us, which was incredible," she said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show which airs in the U.S. on Monday (22Apr19). "I have a two-year-old, two-year-olds don't like to wear wet swim diapers and apparently at some point, he took it off... and I don't think like that. We live on the farm, they are naked sometimes. I'm naked sometimes!"

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, went on to explain that people labelled her as a bad parent and someone even threatened to call child services on her. And the incident caused her to reassess what she uses her social media pages for.

"I cried, I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It's the proudest moments in my whole life," the 39-year-old stated, appearing emotional. "I'm prouder of my kids more than anything I've ever done and I just won't share them anymore.

"I won't do it, I'm not posting pictures of them anymore. And I understand people saying, 'You need to be more careful because you're in the public eye and you should of thought of that,' and they're right but there's a nice way to say that, there's a kind way to be online."

In addition, Pink commented that a follower recently informed her that the word "gypsy" has derogatory connotations, and she is now "editing" her vocabulary accordingly.