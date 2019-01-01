Fran Drescher has no plans to reboot The Nanny with Cardi B

Fran Drescher's plans to make a reboot of her cult TV show The Nanny with Cardi B have hit a dead end for now.

Last October (18), the actress shared in an interview with U.S. news show Extra that she would like to make a new version of the '90s sitcom with the Bodak Yellow hitmaker.

However, Fran has now updated fans of the original programme on the status of the project, and confessed that she is yet to make any headway.

"Truth be told, I'm not developing that as a television series right now," she shared in a recent interview for SiriusXM’s The Michael Yo Show. "I've talked to her representation... In my head, I always thought that for a television series it might be more fun rather than where are we 20 years later, to actually do the show with a whole new cast and get like a Cardi B to play the Nanny and get like an Obama-type to play Mr. Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). Maybe I could be Cardi B's mother Sylvia, and just mix it up!"

While Cardi may not be interested in appearing on TV just yet, Fran had plenty of praise for the rapper.

The 61-year-old described her as "beautiful" and claimed to admire the mother-of-one's "funny" voice.

"She's from New York. She's got the style of a star and you can't buy that," the New York native shared. "There are just some people like J.Lo (Jennifer Lopez) and Cher and Diana Ross. It's just a given. She and I on social media, on Instagram and stuff, she's often putting us together. My picture, her picture. She's very influenced by the style of myself and the nanny from back in the day and it's very flattering to me."

In addition, Fran divulged that she is working on another project with her longtime collaborator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson.

The Nanny originally aired on CBS from 1993 until 1999.