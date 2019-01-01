New mum Jessica Simpson celebrates Easter with family photo

Jessica Simpson debuted her full family of five on Sunday (21Apr19) as she celebrated the Easter holiday with her newborn daughter.

The Irresistible singer took to Instagram to properly introduce little Birdie to fans, sharing a sweet photo of herself cradling the tot, as husband Eric Johnson holds five-year-old son Ace, and daughter Maxwell, six, stands in the centre.

"Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" the new mum captioned the shot.

She also uploaded an image of Birdie, who was wearing a floral print dress and headband, sleeping in a bassinet, and another of Maxwell, donning a matching gown, posing beside the cradle.

The family photos emerge two days after Jessica and Eric ventured out for their first Los Angeles dinner date as parents-of-three, just four weeks after she gave birth.

Sharing a photo of her makeup on Instagram, Jessica wrote, "The resurfacing of cheekbones #CONTOUR".

The couple welcomed Birdie on 19 March, and earlier this month (Apr19), the star admitted recovering from her Caesarean section was "no joke" as she expressed her gratitude to her older kids, who had been helping her out.

"I'm feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister," the 38 year old wrote beside a snap of Maxwell and Ace.

Reflecting on the nature of the operation, Jessica continued, "I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery.

"Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife."

She had previously announced the arrival of Birdie online by posting a close-up picture of Maxwell holding her new baby sister's hand.

"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson," she wrote.

Jessica and Eric wed in 2014.