Kanye West delivers Easter Sunday Service at Coachella

Kanye West brought the church to Coachella early on Easter Sunday (21Apr19) as he staged his weekly gospel get-together at the desert festival.

Fans gathered around a hill named The Mountain on the campgrounds at the Indio, California event to attend the special Sunday Service performance, during which Kanye was joined by his wife Kim Kardashian and their five-year-old daughter North, who danced for the crowds, as well as the reality star's sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, was also in attendance, while Kanye's collaborators Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, and Teyana Taylor took part in the spiritual service, and DMX read out a prayer which moved the Stronger hitmaker to tears.

Kanye also debuted a new song, thought to be called Water.

Like with a number of the other Coachella sets, the event was live streamed on YouTube, but instead of giving fans at home the full-frame view, Kanye made them use a tiny telescopic view to peek at the performance.

The one-off public Sunday Service was a last-minute addition to the Coachella line-up after he reportedly dropped out of festival talks as bosses refused to let him perform in a custom-built dome on site at the Empire Polo Fields, rather than on the main stage.

The gospel gig took place hours after Kanye made a surprise appearance during Cudi's festival set on Saturday night, teaming up to deliver a rendition of Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1, from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo, and Reborn and Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2) from the rap pals' 2018 joint release, Kids See Ghosts.

Kanye began hosting the private Sunday Service sessions near his Los Angeles home in January (19), with celebrity guests including it-couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, as well as Cudi, and Diplo.